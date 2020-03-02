A Hawke's Bay mother is $25.1 million richer after winning Saturday's Lotto Powerball draw.

The woman was one of two Powerball First Division winners for the record $50 million jackpot and purchased her ticket from Countdown Manukau City Mall.

The newest multi-millionaire said she's still in shock.

"It was a total suprise - you never think it will be you. I still can't believe it."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

•

• Lotto's Powerball jackpot: Here's the secret book they hand winners with financial advice

• $10m Lotto winner Lou Te Keeti 's top 5 tips for winning big Lotto Powerball riches: Two Auckland winners of $50 million mega-draw

• Lotto Power ball winner: Manukau abuzz at $25m Lotto prize

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the Triple Dip on a visit to Auckland, but didn't think she'd won.

"I saw that one of the winning tickets had been bought at the same store where I got mine - but never in a million years did I think it would be me!"

She said there's been a 'few sleepless nights' waiting for the the prize to be officially confirmed by Lotto NZ Head Office.

"I've been keeping my ticket in my phone case and under my pillow at night – not that much sleeping has been happening. I've mostly been scouring the internet for my dream car," laughed the woman.

The woman said her priority would be making sure she has a good plan in place for her family, but was also looking forward to a bit of splashing out.

"I will definitely be buying a house, that's the first thing on my list. I would also like a new car. There'll be some travel in the future as well as some other fun stuff."

The other winning ticket was bought online through MyLotto.

Advertisement

This is the sixth time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million in the history of the game, the last one was in player from Auckland took home $44 million.



- More to come