A shooting in Mt Roskill, the second in three days in the Auckland suburb, and a car fire thought to be connected come after a weekend of gun violence in the city.

Gunshots were reported on Farrelly Ave in the early hours on Monday morning. Police said no one was injured.

A resident, who didn't want to be named because of fears the shooting was gang-related, told the Herald he woke up to the sound of screams and gunshots about 3am.

"I woke up at 2.30am or 3am and heard two bangs like gunshots and loud screaming. I couldn't see anything out my window though," the man said.

"When I got up at like 6.30am to go to work I saw police cars on the road and tape around a house."

He'd heard a young man at the house had previously been "given a hiding" by gang members.

A car was set alight on nearby Denny Ave and police are investigating the two incidents, saying they could be related.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong wouldn't speculate on whether this morning's incident is linked to the shooting in the same suburb on Saturday morning.

Three men were shot at an address on Marion Ave on Saturday morning - just a couple of blocks from Farrelly Ave. It was initially reported they were shot while sleeping in their beds but police said today this was not the case.

Police are searching for a dark-coloured SUV or people-mover car which was seen fleeing Mt Roskill on Saturday morning after the shooting. Photo / Supplied

Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer said today that police were still piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are making several inquiries, including an area canvas, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage," she said.

"We want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible and hold them to account."

Police were searching for a dark-coloured SUV or people-mover car which was seen fleeing the scene.

Two of the victims were in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital while the third person had been discharged.

Three men and two women were in the house at the time.

One woman on Marion Ave said the residence where the shooting occurred on Saturday morning around 7am was a "very nice family" of teenage boys and older parents. The woman said they were of Islander descent.

Emma Anmatangi, 33, said she heard nothing on Friday night. The local resident said she had never seen gang affiliates on the street, and aside from a few people loitering out on the street near where the shooting occurred it was generally quiet.

Another neighbour who works security at night drove past the address where the shooting occurred at 7am on Saturday morning and said all was peaceful at that time.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Friday night in Ōtara.