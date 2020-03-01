

A man has died after a heavy farm vehicle rolled at a Dannevirke property.

The vehicle was a telehandler, also called a reach forklift or boom lift, and the man died at the property.

The incident was reported to police at 3pm on Saturday.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay President Jim Galloway said, "just like any community it is devastating when this happens".

"Any accident is tragic, any is too many," he said.

He was not aware of the circumstances of the death but said a telehandler could be used for any number of things such as moving silage stacks and loading vehicles.

Worksafe data shows from January to December 2019 there were 16 work-related deaths in the agriculture industry.

In Hawke's Bay there were three work-related deaths in agriculture. One due to a vehicle incident, one due to a mobile plant rollover and one due to contact with electricity.

Galloway said work-related deaths were definitely an issue in the farming industry, like they were for many industries.

"Hopefully it will mean people will look at the safety measures they have in place.

"Fatigue and stress can impact on safety. You've always got to be keeping a look at how you are going.

"We all need to be aware of what we are doing and how we are doing it.

"If something is affecting you, talk to someone," he said.

Galloway said with the dry weather at the moment people may be pushing themselves a bit harder.

Worksafe has been advised and the death will be referred to the coroner.