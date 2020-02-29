Lotto has revealed the sales frenzy leading up to last night's $50m Powerball jackpot - with a total of 2.6 million tickets sold.

Sales peaked at 6pm-7pm last night - with a staggering 2500 tickets being sold every minute.

The $50m jackpot was split between two Auckland customers.

The pair each win a cool $25.1 million in Lotto's biggest night since it debuted in New Zealand on August 1, 1987.

Advertisement

Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said today that "whopping" total of 2.6m tickets were sold for last night's must be won draw.

"Sales peaked between 6pm and 7pm last night, with 2500 tickets being sold every minute," he said.

"Demand for tickets was unprecedented as Kiwis dreamed of winning big."

Lyman said seven other Lotto players won $111,111 with First Division and three more won $333,333 with Strike Must Be Won which jackpotted to $1m.

"Second division was won by 39 players, each taking home $26,117. Of these eight players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $35,771.

"We are thrilled for all of our winners – people from all over New Zealand will be celebrating following the draw."

READ MORE:

• Lotto Powerball riches: Two Auckland winners of $50 million mega-draw

• Lotto Power ball winner: Manukau abuzz at $25m Lotto prize

• Lotto $50 million Powerball struck! Two winners split $25m each

• What to do with $25 million? Lotto's results website could do with an upgrade ...

Manukau is today celebrating the strong likelihood that one of their own is now one of the $25 million winners.

Advertisement

A local councillor says the giant win is awesome, but is urging the lucky ticket holder to get professional financial advice. And to keep the big news quiet, given that Manukau is a tight-knit community.

Countdown Manukau City Mall sold one of the two winning tickets in last night's mammoth $50 million Lotto Powerball draw, with the other ticket purchased by an Auckland punter online.

Manukau's winner has not been identified, but Auckland Council ward councillor Alf Filipaina hoped it was a local.

"Good on them, it's great, I mean gosh," he said today.

"I just hope they get advice with the awesome opportunity they now have and make sure it doesn't just get splashed and then all of a sudden they think, 'gosh, where did it all go'."

A Countdown spokeswoman said the Manukau team was ecstatic to sell a winning ticket.

"We're absolutely thrilled that one of our customers has been so lucky with last night's Lotto and we hope they are celebrating with their friends and family today," she said.