Three men were shot in their beds as they slept in an early-morning shooting in Mt Roskill.

The incident follows two murder investigations launched after deaths at separate South Auckland homes yesterday.

The Mt Roskill incident happened at a home on Marion Ave at 7.42am.

Police are searching for a dark-coloured SUV or people-mover car which was seen fleeing the scene.

One of the victims is in a critical condition and all three were taken to Auckland Hospital.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said three men and two women were in the house at the time.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

All were asleep when three offenders burst into house and shot an unknown number of rounds.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting overnight in Otara.

About 11.45pm shots were fired on Bairds Rd, in Otara. When police got to the scene, they found a man had been critically injured.

They attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

A second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Schmid wouldn't say if the Mt Roskill incident was connected to the Otara incident - but were "keeping an open mind" and working with Otara staff.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and call them on 105.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesperson said they're conducting a scene examination and a cordon is in place.

"We would like to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring the safety of the community and bring those responsible to justice."

In another incident, police said they were called to an address on Trimdon St, near Manurewa, just after midnight on Friday and found a man dead.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the death.

He was due to appear in Manukau District Court today.