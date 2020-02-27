A man has pleaded guilty to beating a young Christchurch mum to death 24 years ago.

Jeremy Powell, 45, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

He's admitted to killing 21-year-old Angela Blackmoore in 1995 - as her two year old son slept in the next room.

A woman in her forties is also appearing in the Christchurch High Court in relation to the case.

The courtroom is packed with Blackmoore's friends and family members - including her partner Laurie Anderson.

There were audible gasps when Powell announced his plea.

Angela Blackmoore was murdered 24 years ago. Photo / Supplied
In the summary of facts, the court heard Powell turned up to the victims house with a bat, and a large knife hidden in his trench coat.

Powell then admitted beating her over the head with the bat - until she was dead.

Blackmoore suffered 39 wounds to the head and neck.

In the summary, Powell claims he was to be paid $10,000 for killing her.

He'll be sentenced on April 1.

Meanwhile, a trial date has been set for his co-accused.

The 47-year-old woman -who has temporary name suppression - has previously pleaded not guilty.

The seven-week trial will begin on February 15 next year.