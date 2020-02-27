A whopping two million Lotto tickets are expected to be sold ahead of tomorrow's historic $50 million Powerball draw.

That's a ticket paper trail of about 36,000m based on a 12-line triple dip (Lotto, Powerball and Strike) 18cm ticket.

If the Sky Tower was lying down flat, that would also be the length of about 109 Sky Towers or 36km-long - a lazy drive from Auckland's Parnell to Drury.



Lotto fever is expected to intensify today and tomorrow as punters head out to buy tickets for the must-win Powerball prize.

A whopping $50 million is up for grabs in tomorrow's Lotto Powerball draw. Photo / File

A Lotto media spokeswoman confirmed this morning that they were expecting to sell "well in excess" of two million tickets by the close of ticket sales tomorrow evening.

A basic Power Dip ticket - one where the numbers are generated by the ticket machine - costs $12 and has eight Lotto lines and eight Powerball lines. It does not include Strike, however.

The basic Triple Dip ticket - which includes Lotto, Powerball and Strike - can be purchased for $16 and gives the buyer 10 Lotto lines, 10 Powerball lines and one Strike line.

If two million people bought a $16 ticket, a total of $32m would have been spent at Lotto outlets.

Tomorrow's draw goes live on television at 8pm.