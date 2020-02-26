Feebate fiasco

National and NZ First have both decided to play politics with climate change and kill the "feebate" proposal (NZ Herald, February 24).

It would have seen new electric vehicles and gas sippers cost less while new gas guzzlers would have cost more.

Playing politics, at the expense of effective emission reduction action, is at least stupid; in my book it should be criminal.

As more and more people realise that climate change will affect us all – not just drought and flood stricken farmers – they will also realise that the political parties and their leaders who play political games at the expense of our environment will not be worthy of their vote come the election.

Lindsey Roke, Pakuranga Heights.

Vote accordingly

If we are going to deal with climate change in a meaningful way, we are going to need brave decisions by our politicians (NZ Herald, February 24). Political expediency must not come into it, as clearly has recently happened with the canning of the electrical vehicle subsidy idea. The decisions are not always going to be the best for our economy, or popular with all sections of the population, but we need the politicians who we have elected to find ways to deal with this crisis. Certainly the recent decision by some parties on the electric vehicle subsidies idea, has shown if we want to have a government that takes this seriously, there are a couple of boxes not to tick in September.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.



China influence

Thanks to the Herald and to journalist Matt Nippert for the excellent article on China (NZ Herald, February 24).

The coronavirus, and its origins, has highlighted something far greater than a potential pandemic.

China's Communist Government's human rights or lack thereof - already well documented; invasions on home and office and car of China researcher Anne-Marie Brady - well reported; flexing of military muscles, with incursions in the South China sea in particular; support of the world's most rogue states; blatant stealing of intellectual property; financial incursions into several areas including the South Pacific and Africa, and thereby creating what have become known as death traps for those recipient countries; fiascos including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mongolia, Tibet.

And now receiving not-so-veiled threats from the NZ ambassador of the super-power which is our largest trading partner, for daring to put measures in place to defend ourselves against a China-originated super-virus.

I suggest that five million New Zealanders should have a very cold chill running down their spines.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank.



Green light

I profess that Ashley Church (NZ Herald, February 24) is wrong that National will form the next government and for two good reasons.

There are an increasing number of New Zealanders who are fed up with both major parties and, for that reason, there will be a significant shift of votes to the Greens.

And the fact that it is a sure way of ridding New Zealand of the unpopular Winston Peters as a possible kingmaker.

James Shaw comes across as level headed, a ladies' man and has a vast knowledge of how large companies and business practices work, and would make a more than capable deputy for Jacinda Ardern.

In my opinion, he has the right formula for addressing climate change, people, first, the environment second and profit last which is the opposite of National's dogma which did so much damage to the poor people and the environment of New Zealand in it's nine years of office.

Finally, the financial support for the Greens in the last election was huge, almost eclipsing the National supporters' donations.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Going viral

Why is the World Health Organisation (WHO) continuing to encourage international travel? The WHO's job must be to prevent a pandemic breaking out, but here they are suggesting the one thing that will spread coronavirus as far and wide as possible.

I suspect that politics, and not medicine, is driving WHO's crazy and stupid attitude.

In the meantime, New Zealand is doing the only sensible thing be maintaining a travel ban from the affected country.

The loss of tourism, education and exports is a challenge, but the preservation of health, and people's lives, must come first.

Jeremy Hall, Opaheke.



Scooter fail

Are the kick-stands adequate on the new range of e-scooters? It appears not. Photo / Chris van Ryn

What will it take for manufacturers of e-scooters to realise those stupid little stands do not secure the scooters in an upright position?

All they need to do is see how many have fallen over on our footpaths, interrupting the flow of pedestrians.

Chris van Ryn, Auckland Central.



Latin lovers

It's sad to hear that New Zealand children will no longer be able to study Latin.

Contrary to popular belief, Latin has many practical benefits. It'll help you with your English spelling (so far I've used at least seven Latin-derived words in this letter) and when dealing with your doctor (medical vocabulary, like much other technical, scientific and legal language, relies heavily on Latin). If you want to learn French, Italian, or Spanish, Latin helps.

Latin is not elitist, or only in so far as it is not readily available. It is not unusually difficult – for English speakers, much easier to learn than Chinese, Japanese, or Arabic – and for hundreds of years quite stupid little boys were regularly schooled in it.

But worst of all, we are cutting a link with about 1200 years of western civilisation, a term that I refuse to abandon just because it has been temporarily hijacked by a bunch of right-wing goons (not a Latin word), who are not Western and certainly not civilised.

Just as a child has a multitude of grandparents and great-grandparents, so modern New Zealand derives from many cultures. They should not be seen as competitive but as cooperative (help, more Latin words).

Alexandra Barratt, Hamilton.



Restless wait

Re: Sleephead's $14.billion estate in north Waikato (NZ Herald, February 24). What a wonderful scheme to draw a significant industry and its working population out of Auckland.

It's what some of those industrial, entrepreneurial Quakers did in England's Victorian era. Businesses like Cadbury and Sunlight come to mind. Businesses which ultimately became almost towns with all the facilities to keep working families happy, healthy and cared for. They continue to this day.

Why the wait? Authorities. government and iwi should be jumping at the chance and minimising red tape.

Richard Kean, Ngongotaha.



Myths of time

Once again we have left myths: Farmers were subsidised and superannuation is efficient.

Dairy farmers lent hundreds of millions (billions in today's currency) more to government at 1 per cent than they ever borrowed. Governments used this to build infrastructure e.g. power stations, hospitals, roads etc. Farmers subsidised the rest of New Zealand not visa versa.

It was the Labour Government of the eighties which set out to destroy farmers. The cooperative structure of the dairy industry made it harder to destroy than sheep and beef. This forced many to change to dairying and the dairy industry doubled. The entire export sector was hit by Labour's policies. Without a wealth-producing base, poverty hit many.

A recent analysis by Sydney University economist Dr Cameron Murray found the age pension is 20 times more efficient at delivering retirement incomes than their superannuation system. Superannuation hits low income people hardest but does not reduce their reliance on the pension. Australia is currently holding a review into the system with many calling for it to be scrapped. Thank goodness Muldoon got rid of it here.

Maureen Coxhead, Flat Bush.



Super rate

It was reported Social Development Minister Carmel Sepolini said super would remain at the 66 per cent of the average wage, the guaranteed minimum for superannuation (NZ Herald, February 25).

This implies that each superannuitant receives 66 per cent of the average wage. Not so. The minister is either misreported or is ignorant of the facts.

The 66 per cent applies to a couple, i.e. two people and is based on "the average ordinary time wage after tax"... of an individual wage earner.

Each superannuitant receives nearer 30 per cent not 66 per cent of the average wage.

It's nice to see a small increase planned for April but let's get our facts straight.

Grant Withers, Te Atatu Peninsula.



Drought relief

Some years ago there was a NZ Herald advertisement which showed a black dot about the same size as a 5 cent coin on a full page white background.

The wording under the coin said something like "If this whole page represents the total amount of water flowing into the ocean from the Waikato River, then this dot represents the total amount to be taken from the river for Auckland's water supply."

Just double the intake from the Waikato River into the Auckland water system.

Common sense really. Trouble is, common sense is rare these days.

Adrian Muller, Papamoa Beach



Short & sweet

On water

Now that the Australian bushfires are out, and the North Island is in the grip of a severe drought, it might be propitious to rethink the advisability of piping Auckland's three million-odd litres per day treated effluent to Woodhill Forest. Dando Francis, Bayview.

On donations

It is timely, given the debacles and bending of rules concerning donations to political parties, that legislation for total transparency be put in place. All donatees names must be recorded and available for official scrutiny by the law. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On Singer

Your writer Teuila Fuatai is dead right about Peter Singer (NZ Herald, February 25). Those who want this kind of censorship can go to China - and stay there. Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

On vaping

It is absurd the government annually increases the tax on tobacco in an attempt to have us smoke-free by 2025 and yet has allowed unfettered promotion of an equally undesirable alternative. Fiona McAllister, Mt Maunganui.

On Harry

We can safely say that, after the sniping about the removal of his title, we can clearly see that he is very much still royalty - albeit a right, royal brat. Dave Miller, Rotorua.

On Dilbert

The Alex cartoons were clever, credible and current. They were also very entertaining. Dilbert is none of these things. Bring back Alex - please. Mike Groves, East Tamaki Heights.

On coronavirus

All New Zealanders should holiday in the South Island first. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.