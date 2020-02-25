Police say they're assessing a complaint made about a social media post, believed to be Jevan Goulter's online outburst.

Hannah Tamaki's sacked campaign manager, who acted as a spokesperson for Vision NZ, launched a tirade of abuse against The Project's co-host Kanaoa Lloyd on Facebook.

Goulter took to label Lloyd a "rancid rotton [sic] stuffed pig with blood pouring out of her eyes" and said she should "show NZ what voluntary euthanasia looks like".

Police received a report following concerns about a social media post around 9.30am Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman said.

"Police are currently assessing the complaint made."

She would not comment on specific details.

The stoush began when the Herald on Sunday revealing that Tamaki was tipped to appear on the next series of MediaWorks' Dancing With the Stars.

The Herald on Sunday revealing that Tamaki was tipped to appear on the next series of MediaWorks' Dancing With the Stars. Photo / File

On Monday evening's The Project Lloyd said that Tamaki should not be on the programme.

"I love Dancing with the Stars, and I don't really think I want to see a homophobic paso doble or a xenophobic cha-cha," she said.

Goulter's online response to Lloyd comments cost him his job.

On Tuesday afternoon Hannah Tamaki said that she was "appalled by the outburst" and that she had sacked Goulter.

"I would never condone that disgusting language and behaviour," she said in a statement.

"I would also like to state clearly that Jevan Goulter is not, and never has been, a spokesman for Destiny Church."

Jevan Goulter with Hannah Tamaki in 2014. Photo / Supplied

Tamaki said that even though she believed Vision New Zealand, and herself had been "unfairly targeted by the media using questionable tactics and journalistic ethics, we in no way condone the language he used towards a woman and inferences made by Mr Goulter in his post".

"It is therefore with regret that the Vision New Zealand Party Executive have decided to terminate its arrangement with Mr Goulter as campaign manager for Vision New Zealand, effective immediately."

In response to Lloyd's comments, Brian Tamaki tweeted that Lloyd and The Project should be "taken down".

Goulter issued a tearful apology for his "disgusting" words later this afternoon.

"I wanted to make an apology to Kanoa Lloyd from The Project," he said in an emotional video on Facebook. "I wanted to make an apology because I need to for the comments I made last night, which was totally unacceptable.

"It was downright disgusting really. I have no grounds to justify the things I said, whatsoever ...

Destiny Church bishop Brian Tamaki and close friend Jevan Goulter. Photo / Supplied

Goulter also used his public statement to apologise to Hannah Tamaki, revealing he has since handed in his resignation following the vile outburst.

"Kanoa, I'd like to genuinely apologise for the things I said because clearly there were things in there that much wider, deeper things in them that I was too careless to think about when I put my post up.

"They were certainly views that are not held by anybody I work with, associate with or even views that I hold myself. It goes to show what a poor choice I made when I decided to do that.

"To Kanoa, and to any of your friends and anybody else that I have offended or caused distressed or harm to ... I genuinely apologise."

The Project's Kanoa Lloyd. Photo / File

Mediaworks later announced Hannah Tamaki will not appear on reality show Dancing with the Stars.

"It was originally planned for Hannah to take part in the show. We now recognise this was a mistake and we apologise," a spokesperson said.

"We have seen a very strong reaction, some of which has been extreme and concerning and MediaWorks does not condone bullying. We would be failing in our duty of care to everyone if we continued as planned."

"We will be reviewing our decision-making processes to make sure we get it right in the future."