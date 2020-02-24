A Frankton man who threatened a team of arborists with a samurai sword has been jailed for 17 months for two bouts of offending six months apart.

Jason John Bastion, 32, was arrested by armed police on January 29 after threatening the arborists outside the entrance to the Frankton Motor Camp.

A witness told the Otago Daily Times Bastion came out of a caravan on Yewlett Cres shouting "shut the f... up" at the council contractors, who were using chainsaws.

Appearing before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court by audiovisual link from prison yesterday, Bastion admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon, and threatening to injure with intent to frighten.

Counsel Tanya Surrey said he was "exhausted and under personal pressure" at the time.

The scene at the Frankton Motor Camp where Jason John Bastion threatened council arborists. Photo / Shannon Colvin

Bastion also admitted charges stemming from an assault and police pursuit in the resort on July 13 last year, only three months after his release from prison.

At 12.40am, he was outside 1876 bar, in Ballarat St, when he grabbed a man who was arguing with a doorman, threw him to the ground, and punched him in the face as he was getting to his feet.

Bastion then got in his car and, as he drove east along Frankton Rd, failed to stop for flashing lights.

At the intersection with Goldfield Heights, road spikes were deployed to stop him, but he veered across the road and around a traffic island to avoid them, causing oncoming vehicles to pull over.

He reached a maximum speed of 80km/h during the pursuit, which continued for about 5km, before finally stopping near his Yewlett Cres home.

He admitted assaulting Matthew Dale Winter, driving while disqualified (fourth conviction), dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

For the possession of an offensive weapon, threatening to injure with intent to frighten and assault charges, he was sentenced to 17 months' prison. For the remaining charges he was sentenced to three months' prison, to be served concurrently, and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

His fines owing of $16,000, including $3500 reparation, were remitted in exchange for an additional one week in prison, giving a total of 17 months and one week to be served.