A fire has broken out at a compost and bark processing plant west of Tauranga.

Fire and emergency services arrived at the Gammans plant at 6.30am where a building and a nearby pile of bark were alight.

The fire was described as 'well involved'.

There are four appliances and three tankers on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were also on scene helping with traffic control.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said she was told by the owner that the fire was almost out.

Water tankers from Katikati and Waihī had been at the scene.