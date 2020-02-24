Workers at a warehouse in South Auckland have been evacuated early this morning after a fire broke out at the site.

Firefighters are at the building on Savill Drive, Ōtāhuhu.

Fire crews were called to the scene about 5.20am.

At its height, the blaze was 200m by 100m and was at the back of the building, northern fire communications said.

Advertisement

Shift manager Daniel Nicholson said a number of people at the site were evacuated. There were no reports of any injuries, he said.

There was no danger to neighbouring properties either, Nicholson said.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze just after 6am.