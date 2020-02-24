The man at the centre of a dramatic police chase through Tauranga this evening has been taken to hospital after having suffered from a medical event during the incident, police say.

Armed police responded to reports of a robbery and fleeing suspect on 15th Ave at 5.07pm.

A police spokeswoman said a man fled in a vehicle and police located the vehicle on Meadowbank Rise, Bethlehem, with the person inside.

He was the only person in the car, she said.

The spokeswoman said no shots were fired but the man was taken to Tauranga Hospital, escorted by police.

He has not been officially arrested, yet.

Armed police were seen in Bethlehem, prompting concern from the community, many taking to social media.

Tauranga woman Courtney Bignell drove past Meadowbank Rise and saw armed police as well as between six and seven police vehicles.

"I was a bit shocked," she told the Bay of Plenty Times.