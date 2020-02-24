Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Government's response to coronavirus at 3pm.

This morning she said she expected to travel ban on foreign nationals coming to New Zealand from mainland China was likely to continue, but there had been no discussions about exclusing travel from countries other than China.

"No one here is proposing that we put in place a travel ban that basically starts picking up Europe and the like," Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

Major outbreaks have forced Italy and Iran to introduce internal travel restrictions, while South Korea's president Moon Jae-in placed the country on "red alert" after the total number of confirmed cases hit 556.

The Australian government has extended its ban on foreign nationals arriving from China to Saturday, but is allowing some high school pupils from China to enter on a case-by-case basis.

Universities NZ has asked the Government for an exemption for foreign students stuck in China, and Ardern said the Government was still considering this.

But she appeared to hint that an exemption would be unlikely.

"There's no point doing this unless we can guarantee people would be quarantined properly," she said this morning.

Asked if an exemption would be too difficult, she said: "I don't want to say that yet. We are really properly teasing it out. We owe it to the sector to do that."

Last week the Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi has questioned why the ban was imposed against the advice of the World Health Organisation.

Ardern has announced an $11 million package to help the fallout from coronavirus that has hit the tourism sector.

She said at the time that the Government was still considering what it could for other sectors, such as affected businesses and forestry.