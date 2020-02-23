A 15-year-old boy has been named as the person who drowned in Whanganui late last week.

Teenager Chase Swanson, a local, has officially been identified as the person caught up in a water incident on the Whanganui River last Thursday.

"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends," police said in a statement.

A police dive squad recovered the teen's body about 1pm on Friday.

The discovery came after emergency services were called to the scene about 7.15pm the night before after reports that a person was seen disappearing beneath the water and had not resurfaced.

As a result of the incident, a temporary rāhui was placed covering the area from Te Ao Hou marae, in Aramoho, through to the river mouth.

Chase's death has been referred to the Coroner.