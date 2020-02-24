Ten-year-old Napier schoolboy Ollie Norman saw his friend lying on the ground with his eyes closed and thought he was joking with him.

But the severity of the situation quickly dawned on him - a loud bang, a scooter nearby, concrete courts - Ollie knew he had to do something.

What he did that day for friend Brad Mepham at Bledisloe School in November, 2019 earned Ollie a ASB Super Saver bravery award on Monday.

Ollie, a year 6 student at the school, had only that morning learned St John Ambulance's ABC (airways, breathing, circulation) method at a special programme that came to Bledisloe School.

Ollie said the following day he was playing with Brad when he "heard a loud bang" on the concrete.

"I turned around and Brad was on the ground," he said. "I thought he was playing a trick on me, but I went over to him and realised he was knocked out.

"His eyes were closed and he wasn't talking or moving. Straight away I remembered what I had learned at school."

Ollie said he checked if Brad's airways were blocked, lifted his head and then put him into the recovery position.

Advertisement

Ollie had only the day before learned St John Ambulance's ABC (airways, breathing, circulation) method at a special school session. Photo / Warren Buckland

Brad, who fell after his scooter caught a stone on the ground, said when he woke up, Ollie had his hand under my head, to "stop it from rolling around."

"I was really sore on my head and was shaking really hard," he said. "My whole head hurt and I was a little confused."

"When Ollie's mum showed up with his nana, they had an icepack ready for me. If I was by myself, I wouldn't know what I'd do."

Brad added: "I'm happy Ollie had his phone. I remember he didn't know whether to bring his phone, and then he said he'd bring it in case something happens."

Ollie's mother, Danielle Norman, said she received the call for help while driving home from a meeting.

Wearing his 'Hero' cape supplied by St John, Ollie Norman yr 6 re-enacts his recovery treatment of fellow yr 6 Bledisloe School pupil Brad Mepham on the school courts. Video Warren Buckland.

"When I went over to them, Brad was lying on his side, in recovery position," she said.

"I asked Brad's parents to get him checked out because he had a huge bump on his head and they later called me and explained he had concussion."

Danielle, a schoolteacher, said was awesome that the ASB St John in Schools Programme had been made available to his school.

Advertisement

"I'm glad he listened," she said of Ollie.

To date the programme has been delivered to more than 600,000 children across New Zealand.

St John director of community health services Sarah Manley said the programme is aimed at equipping children with the skills and confidence to take action in an emergency situation.

"We are committed to building resilient and connected communities and recognise that children of all ages can play a significant part in improving the health and wellbeing of their communities," he said.

"St John receives over 50 111 emergency calls from children every month, often calling in highly distressing situations for a parent or loved one who has fallen, is unconscious, or is having convulsions."

Manley added: "We believe every child in New Zealand should learn first aid, so they have the courage and ability to respond in these circumstances and ultimately save a life; in fact, we know that through this programme, children have saved lives."