After a tantalising taste of wet weather over the weekend, another dry stretch is on the cards for the drought-parched north.

Auckland's record 47-day dry run came to an end on Saturday when the city received about 14mm of rain – but much less fell further north, with hard-hit spots like Kaikohe and Kaitaia receiving less than 1mm.

That came ahead of what WeatherWatch has described as a "yin and yang" picture for the country tomorrow, with cloud along the North Island's eastern side, yet sun for the same side of the South Island.

It would also be a fine day on the North Island's western side – but cloudy weather was forecast for the South Island's West Coast.

That was put down to an anticylonic flow moving around New Zealand, bringing high pressure over the country through central areas.

The next seven days would be drier than average in most places - although there would also be a few showers scattered about the country.

MetService was forecasting fine weather tomorrow for Auckland, Northland and from Waikato and Coromandel down to Taumarunui and Taupo.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay could see a few showers tomorrow, while the lower half of the North Island would see areas of cloud.

Fine weather was on the cards for Nelson, Buller, Marlborough, Canterbury and Otago, but southern Fiordland and Stewart Island could see rain late tomorrow night.

Further ahead, rain was forecast to ease in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay on Tuesday, and apart from some isolated showers inland, the rest of the North Island would be fine.

On Wednesday, cloud and drizzle was set to clear on the East Coast, while fine weather would continue across the North Island, and the far south of the South Island would receive a few showers.

For the rest of the week, the North Island would see more sunny weather – apart from a few afternoon showers about the ranges on Thursday and cloud in the east on Friday.

In the South Island, rain with heavy falls was on the cards for the West Coast on Thursday, with mostly high cloud everywhere else.

That pattern would continue over the island on Friday, when rain in the west eased to showers.