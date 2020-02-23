Napier City Council says it looking into finding a safe option for those wanting to jump into Ahuriri waters to cool off in the city.

The council put a warning on its Facebook page over the weekend reminding people not to cool off at the Inner Harbour.

"Just a reminder for those of you wanting to cool off in the inner harbour – please don't, it's not safe," the post read.

"There are many, many boats in and out of this area, including big trawlers, and it is also visited by stingrays and orca.

"Try the Hardinge Road beach in front of the Hot Chick carpark, or Westshore instead.

"We are looking to see if there are any other options for manus/bombing/jumping in Napier. Do you have any ideas? Let us know."

One commenter on the post suggested the council should follow the capital's example.

"Wellington has built a dedicated bombing platform on the Taranaki wharf. It is above water, good clearance, fenced off from wildlife, multiple ladders to get out."

Another joked about Pandora Pond's troubled last few years for water quality.

"If only Pandora was clean! We could've put a platform in there for manus."

Another suggested the council should focus on building pool infrastructure instead.

"Build a new swimming pool with a proper decent diving area."

What would you like to see done? Email us at news@hbtoday.co.nz