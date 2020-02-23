

One person has sustained serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Waipukurau.

Emergency services attended the scene at the intersection of Cook St and Takapau Rd about 11.03am on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed firefighters and a rescue helicopter attended the accident.

Police said one person was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries.

State Highway 2 was blocked on both lanes, but one lane of traffic was flowing shortly after.

Tows for both vehicle arrived about 11.50am, according to police.