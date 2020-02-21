Police have concerns for a 12-year-old girl from Lower Hutt who has been missing since this morning.

Police are appealing for sightings of Kahmiah Lilley, who was last seen at Waterloo, Lower Hutt.

She is about 165cm tall, of a medium build and may be wearing her maroon Hutt Intermediate school uniform.

Police and Kahmiah's family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Kahmiah, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200221/3615.