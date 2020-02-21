Six fire crews are tackling a fire in a commercial building in central Christchurch.

A fire and emergency spokesperson says they were called to the fire on Cass St in Sydenham just after 7.30pm.

There are no reports of injuries, or anyone being in the building at the time.

The spokesperson says Cass St is closed, which could be causing some traffic issues on Durham and Colombo Streets.

Advertisement

He says there is a large amount of smoke across the city from the fire and people are advised to close their doors and windows.