A child has reportedly drowned after being swept out to sea at Te Awa, Napier.
Police received a report of a person struggling in the water off Marine Parade at about 3.42pm. It is understood that person is a 9-year-old child and was among a group who were swept out to sea.
Stuff is reporting the child has drowned.
Police are currently on the scene. Coastguard and a rescue helicopter were also called.
A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter are at the scene.
They confirmed the patient is yet to be assessed.
Big swells and unexpected waves are frequent are at the beach, which is not patrolled by lifeguards.
A Hawke's Bay Today photographer at the scene said the surf at the beach is "huge."
"On any given day it is a dangerous spot to surf," he said.