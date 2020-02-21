A child has reportedly drowned after being swept out to sea at Te Awa, Napier.

Police received a report of a person struggling in the water off Marine Parade at about 3.42pm. It is understood that person is a 9-year-old child and was among a group who were swept out to sea.

Police at the scene in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Stuff is reporting the child has drowned.

Police are currently on the scene. Coastguard and a rescue helicopter were also called.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter are at the scene.

They confirmed the patient is yet to be assessed.

Napier foreshore waves today. Photo / Paul Taylor

Big swells and unexpected waves are frequent are at the beach, which is not patrolled by lifeguards.

A Hawke's Bay Today photographer at the scene said the surf at the beach is "huge."

"On any given day it is a dangerous spot to surf," he said.