

With temperatures hitting a high of 32C on Friday, thousands spent the day taking in the annual Art Deco Festival.

With last year's festival attracting about 40,000, this year's event has seen a range of street performers, fashion shows and outdoor concerts, as part of an expected 300 events across five days.

Plenty took the time to look the part, with Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor in and amongst the festivities to capture the action.

Aucklanders Niki Ford (left) and George Ford enjoying the sun at Napier's Art Deco Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

A street performer puts on a show for the crowd in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Move dancers The Born to Move dancers showcase their skills at the famous Art Deco Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Crowds applaud the Art Deco themed entertainment in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nikki and Pera Taupawa, from Tauranga, looking the part at Napier's Art Deco Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dressed up shoppers browsing the goods on offer at Asher Hall, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jeanette Houston hunting for timeless treasures at Asher Hall, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mariana Jackson, from Clive, taking a break from the sun Art Deco antiques fair at Asher hall. Photo / Paul Taylor

A group cruise around Napier during the Art Deco Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor