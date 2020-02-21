One person has died today following an incident at Langs Beach in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the beach around 11.30am and three St John vehicles attended and treated one person.

However, no transport was needed as the person died, St John said.

READ MORE:

• Child hospitalised after near-drowning at an Epsom home

• Drowning tragedy: Boy dies at Karioitahi Beach, two others survive

• Our grim toll: Drowning deaths reach four in three days

• Six people drowned over the holidays - two more than last year

Advertisement

In a statement this afternoon, police said the death had been referred to the Coroner.

"Police were called to reports of a water incident on Langs Beach, Whangārei District, about 11.30 this morning. Sadly, a person has died."

It follows the drowning of a woman yesterday evening on the notoriously dangerous Baylys Beach, also in Northland.

The woman got into trouble around 5.45pm, having gone to the aid of her child who was struggling in the water.

The child received only minor injuries following the incident at the beach on the west coast, located near Dargaville.

Police had referred the death to the Coroner and in a statement, extended their sympathies to the family of the woman who died.

A number of people had died at Baylys Beach in recent years, including 13-year-old Dylan Robinson of West Auckland in 2012.

Meanwhile, in just one week in 2006, two people drowned at the beach, 46-year-old Alexander Stewart and Kevan Moore.