A rescue helicopter has been called to help a swimmer in trouble at Waihī Beach

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a person in difficulty in the surf near the Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Park on Beach Rd around 12.40pm.

The person was part of a group at the beach and is now outstanding, she said.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been notified and is heading to the scene.

The sea conditions were described as rough.

