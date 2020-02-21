Auckland Police have taken to Facebook to find a wanted man with a very distinctive tattoo and it has left the internet in stitches.

Police are hunting 30-year-old George Whichman, who is 181cm tall, of solid build, and has links to the central Auckland area.

He has a warrant for his arrest and is actively avoiding arrest.

Police advise that he should not be approached.

Advertisement

What really sets Whichman apart, and the feature that caught the attention of the public, is the large tattoo of a shark on the right side of his neck.

HAVE YOU SEEN GEORGE WHICHMAN? There is a warrant for his arrest and the 30-year-old is actively avoiding Police.... Posted by Auckland City District Police on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Many people referenced the hit kids song Baby Shark in their replies, with one man suggesting that Whichman should have it played to him on repeat when he is caught.

Many dubbed Whichman "Daddy Shark", with one user posting: "Once they arrest Daddy Shark, we can sing 'safe at last doo doo doo doo doo doo doo'".

"Should we not approach George or the Shark, Whichman is more dangerous?" one woman chimed in.

Users had ideas on where police could find the wanted man, with one suggesting: "Try Kelly Tarlton's".

Police advise anyone that sees him to call 111 immediately and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Constable Alesha Landon on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.