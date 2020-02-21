Police are hunting a man considered to be dangerous and are warning the public not to approach him if they see him.

Authorities have issued an appeal for any information relating to the whereabouts of James Maurirere, who has a parole recall warrant.

The 32-year-old is said to have connections throughout the lower North Island, including in and around Wellington.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," a police statement said.

"Instead, the public is advised to contact 111 immediately."

Police have also released a photo of Maurirere.

He is pictured wearing a navy blue Russell Athletic singlet and with the word "Aotearoa" tattooed in block letters all down his left arm.

He is also sporting a curly-haired mullet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 10-5 or 111 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.