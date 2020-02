A body has been found near a walkway in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were attending a sudden death incident at the bottom of Sixth Ave near a walkway.

Police at the scene this morning. Photo / George Novak

"At this stage we don't have any further information on the circumstances," she said.

Multiple police officers were seen along the Waikareao Walkway which runs adajcent to Takitimu Drive.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene but were not required.