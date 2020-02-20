Scroll down for live updates:

Sentencing is underway for the man who killed British backpacker Grace Millane.

The now 28-year-old, who still cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty and convicted last November.

This morning he has been led into the dock, flanked by two court security guards. He will be sentenced by Justice Simon Moore in the High Court at Auckland.

Grace Millane's brother reading his impact statement during the sentencing of her killer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Grace's sister-in-law Victoria read a victim impact statement. Photo / Dean Purcell

Millane's mother Gillian read an emotional victim impact statement via a video link from England.

She said the killer had "taken my daughter's future" and robbed her family of so many memories.

"The terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands, as a mother I would have done anything to change places with her.

"She died terrified and alone in a room with you."

She said she has needed weekly counselling sessions since her daughter's death.

"I never look forward to family and friend's events."

She added: "Grace was never just a daughter, she was my friend, my very best friend."

Millane's brother Declan and her sister in-law Victoria also read statements.

After the killer was found guilty, her father David spoke about how his only daughter's "barbaric" murder ripped his family's lives apart.

"This will be with us for the rest of our lives," he said. "Grace was a beautiful, talented, loving daughter. Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever."

The man convicted of Grace Millane's murder in the dock this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Millane's parents sat through every day of the nearly three week-long trial but will not be at the today's hearing in person.

They tearfully told journalists after the guilty verdict they would return to England and "try to pick up the pieces of our lives".

Members of the Auckland police team which worked on the investigation are expected to be at the proceeding today, specifically the three officers who spent the most time with Millane's family; Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Detective Sergeant Greg Brand and Detective Toni Jordan.

Meanwhile, a woman who dated the killer before he murdered Millane said she was glad she spoke to police about the "coward".

"I think justice has been served - we got a guilty verdict.

"We have waited a long time for this," she said of the sentencing.

But there was no sympathy for the killer's likely lengthy prison time.

He was a "coward for taking another girl's life", she explained.

Grace Millane's parents Gillian and David have said: "Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever". Photo / Jason Oxenham

Millane, who was travelling the world, met her killer on the dating app Tinder before they shared some drinks at a few bars on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

CCTV showed the pair appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they returned to his small downtown Auckland apartment.

The university graduate would never leave the room alive - her body later found dumped in shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

"I am relieved I could stand up for myself, it could've been me. We did our part by going to the police and we were listened to," the women, who came forward to police after the killer's arrest, said.

"We have processed our hurt and anger but nothing we say will bring Grace back ... I feel for Grace's family they still have a lot of grief to process."

After hearing from nearly 40 witnesses during the highly-charged and emotional trial, the jury's decision was unanimous.

Some jurors broke down and sobbed as they left the courtroom after delivering their guilty verdict.

They heard how the killer strangled Millane to death in his CityLife hotel room and then took "trophy" photos of her body.

He "eroticised the death of British backpacker Grace Millane" because of his "morbid sexual interest", Auckland's Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey told them.

Justice Simon Moore, who presided over the high-profile trial, will sentence the killer. Photo / Michael Craig

Police used some of the six terabytes of CCTV footage they collected to track the killer's movements across Auckland before and after he killed Millane.

His internet search history, expert witness, and those who knew the murderer's inclination to dominate women was also canvassed.

The killer's defence, led by barrister Ian Brookie, used expert evidence and those who knew Millane to argue it was an accidental death during erotic asphyxiation.

Brookie said his client had "freaked out" before later lying to police and trying to cover up the homicide.