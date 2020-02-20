The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 17 years, following moving statements from Millane's family about the pain they have suffered.

The now 28-year-old killer, who still cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty and convicted of murder last November for strangling Millane to death in an Auckland hotel room.

His sentencing at the High Court in Auckland this morning started with Millane's family remembering her beautiful smile, which could "light up a room".

Millane's mum Gillian said her kind and intelligent daughter's dream to travel the world had turned into a nightmare that ripped the family apart.

"She died terrified and alone in a room with you ... all her dreams and aspirations taken," Gillian Millane said in a victim impact statement.

The sentencing marked a dramatic final day in court for a case that has garnered global media headlines.

Millane, who had been travelling the world, met her killer on dating app Tinder before they shared drinks at a few bars on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

CCTV showed the pair appeared to be enjoying each others' company as they returned to his small downtown Auckland apartment.

The university graduate would never leave the room alive - her body later found dumped in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

After hearing from nearly 40 witnesses during the highly charged and emotional trial, the jury's decision was unanimous.

Grace Millane's mother Gillian Millane told of her never ending tears for her daughter during a victim impact statement today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some jurors broke down and sobbed as they left the courtroom after delivering their guilty verdict.

They heard how the killer strangled Millane to death in his CityLife hotel room and then took "trophy" photos of her body.

He "eroticised her death because of his morbid sexual interest", Auckland's Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey told them.

Police collected six terabytes of CCTV footage to track the killer's movements across Auckland before and after he killed Millane.

His internet search history, expert witnesses and those who knew the murderer's inclination to dominate women were also canvassed during the trial.

The killer's defence, led by barrister Ian Brookie, used expert evidence and those who knew Millane to argue it was an accidental death during erotic asphyxiation.

Brookie said his client had "freaked out" before later lying to police and trying cover up the homicide.

Justice Simon Moore during today's sentencing. Photo / Dean Purcell

During today's sentencing, a bereft Gillian Millane managed to read through her entire statement, despite breaking into a floods of tears.

She said that hearing Grace's lifeless body had been found would haunt her for the rest of her life.

The 28-year-old killer of Grace Millane entered court to be sentenced for the murder of the British backpacker. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Our home feels empty without Grace ... the tears I've shed are never ending," she said.

"I often find myself talking to her photo, I then cry myself to sleep at night ... how am I meant to get up and get on with my days knowing it's just another day I won't speak to her?"

As Gillian Millane read, Millane's killer sat in the dock - eventually showing emotion and hanging his head.

Victoria Millane, who is married to Millane's oldest brother Michael, told how she and Grace had become "the very best of friends".

She said the murderer "ripped" Millane away and that she suffered terrifying nightmares everyday.

Grace Millane's older brother Declan reading a victim impact statement during his sister's killer's sentencing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Millane's other older brother Declan said his sister was a "beautiful soul who had drive the drive and passion to set the world alight".

"It's tough to carry on life as normal following the destruction of my family," he said.

"This person did not just take Grace's life but he took away a piece of my life as well."