A four-car crash is causing delays on a busy part of Auckland's motorway network early this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a multiple-car collision on State Highway 20, southwestern motorway, under the Hillsborough Rd bridge.

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert just after 6am warning motorists to expect delays in the area.

"A crash is blocking the right lane, southbound, at Hillsborough Rd interchange. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared."

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the scene about 5.51am.

Four vehicles were involved in what is thought to be a minor crash, he said, as no one was trapped and no injuries were reported.

A crash is blocking the right lane southbound at Hillsborough Rd interchange. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UIexRlAJM3 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 20, 2020

A traffic camera image shows long queues snaking down one side of the motorway.

On the other side, a number of vehicles can be seen parked up and a number of people standing on the road. At least one appears to be a firefighter.

Firefighters left the scene just before 6.30am.

The NZTA reported that the crash had been cleared by about 6.20am and both lanes heading south were available again.

