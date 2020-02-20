Two gas leaks that flooded a house left one baby dead and his twin fighting for survival in hospital.

The three-month-old baby boy died on Monday after leaking gas is believed to have overwhelmed the occupants of a house in Hamilton.

Police said the death of a person at the Melville address was still unexplained but the Herald understands a gas panel heater at the rented property was leaking.

It's also understood a second source of gas, believed to be coming from an oven hob left on, contributed to the gas levels in the house.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.45am on Monday. The baby was found dead at the house and six other people were taken to hospital in varying states.

Gas inspectors were seen at the property the next day.

It's understood the dead baby's twin was in the most serious condition when rushed to Waikato Hospital.

However a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said yesterday all had been discharged except the last of the group who was stable and expected to be discharged soon.

It's unclear how long the panel heater had been leaking. The heater was not a portable or patio gas heater which need ventilation and have been the cause of carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the past.

Wall gas panel heaters are usually flued and vented.

A funeral for the little boy will be held in Hamilton today. His death has been turned over to the coroner but a police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.

The coroner's office said it could not comment.

The Plumbing, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board said it could not comment on the incident because it was currently under investigation by Energy Safety.

Energy Safety is a division of WorkSafe. A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed its Energy Safety team was now investigating the incident.

"As the matter is now under investigation I am unable to make any further comment," the spokeswoman said.

In July last year six members of a family were hospitalised after a massive gas explosion at their home rocked the suburb of Northwood.

A contractor had looked at gas issues at the house a day earlier.