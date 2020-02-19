An unknown man tried to intervene after a car burst into flames on a Brisbane street, killing three children and their mother.

Ex-rugby league player, Rowan Baxter, and his three children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey died when their car went up in flames on Raven St in Camp Hill, in what has been described as a "horrific incident". Rowan Baxter set the car alight, it has been reported.

The children's mother, Hannah Baxter, suffered severe burns and later died in hospital.

The car had reportedly been doused in petrol by her New Zealand husband and ex-Warriors rugby league player Rowan Baxter.

Hannah Baxter and New Zealander Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Photo / Facebook

Another man was taken to hospital with burns after he reportedly tried to help the family escape from the burning car.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Adrian Tong said the man "tried his best" to help.

"Somebody did step in to try and help that was close by," Tong told reporters at the scene.

"I think he tried his best to get to the car."

As a result the man had to be taken to hospital and treated for minor burns to his upper body and face.

Hannah Baxter was also taken to hospital with "severe burns to a significant part of her body".

A neighbour told The Courier Mail he witnessed a man rush across the road to try and help Ms Baxter when she emerged from the burning car.

The man was reportedly outside washing his car when the incident happened and was seen running over to the mum with a bucket and hose as she rolled on the ground in flames.

Hannah Baxter with her son. Photo / Facebook

The neighbour told the publication the man hosed down Hannah Baxter in an attempt to help.

Tong said the situation was very confronting for the first ambulance crews that arrived on the scene.

"We did all we could but it was confronting. The first couple of crews that got to the scene were confronted with some deceased people," he told reporters.

"They quickly moved on to the people that needed treatment."

Neighbours reported hearing multiple explosions and seeing the car engulfed in flames just before 8.30am.

"On arrival, police and emergency services have identified five people that were involved in the fire inside the vehicle. I can confirm that we have three deceased children under the age of 10 in the vehicle," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters at the scene.

"We have another deceased adult male who was known to the children, and we also have a victim suffering extensive injuries that are also known to the children and the adult male."

Police will not comment on how the fire started.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," he said.

"I've seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them.

"It's a terrible thing to be presented with."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.