It was a creative homecoming for Rotorua artist Regan Balzer, returning from Hamilton to display her artwork as part of Rotorua Lakes Council annual "galleria" exhibition.

The exhibition is named Kia Oho Ra Te Marino, with the artworks depicting stories familiar to the region, from the Tarawera eruption to the selling of native housing.

Regan hopes the artwork will bring a fresh perspective to these issues.

"I thought it was a timely opportunity to exhibit my artwork being from Rotorua. A lot of them are inspired by the region," Balzer said.

While the council has been hosting art exhibitions since 2014, this year the experience has taken a more futuristic approach with a mobile phone app that takes the viewer into another level of art appreciation.

"You download the app, hold it to the painting and it's called augmented reality - where the artwork shows different buttons and you can hear music being played," Balzer said.

"It gives it so much depth and life, you spend more time with the piece and understand what it's all about."

Rotorua Lakes Council are pleased to see the public's engagement with the artwork, and want more local artists to get involved.

"Just recently the council actually reached out to our community to see who would be interested in exhibiting their artwork here," said Councillor, Mercia Yates. "Council are requesting that more local artists put their name forward, so that they too can exhibit here."

The exhibition runs until May 15, 2020.