A Wairoa man found in possession of a loaded .22 pistol and methamphetamine has been arrested.

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths, of Tairawhiti Area CIB, said police stopped a "vehicle of interest" at the intersection of Paul St and Lucknow St late on Tuesday evening.

The driver was found in possession of a loaded firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine and was arrested.

The 25-year-old has since been charged and was set to appear in the Gisborne District Court today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police are urging anyone with information relating to two other Wairoa incidents to come forward.

Police received a report of a firearm being presented at a Black St home earlier on Tuesday evening.

A firearm was allegedly pointed at a car shortly after.

"Police are committed to removing illegal firearms off the streets, and holding those in possession accountable," Griffiths said.

Police were also investigating a fight on Brian Ave, where a car allegedly tried to mow down those involved.

READ MORE:

• Drugs and high powered weapons seized in Waikato raid

• Four men arrested on drug and firearm charges after eight search warrants in Nelson

• Couple arrested as police seize guns, drugs and cash in Masterton

• Clan lab drug raids: Auckland police seize firearms, stolen cars, cash

"I would like to reassure members of the public that these are believed to be

isolated incidents involving people known to each other," Griffiths said.

"I actively encourage the public to contact police if they have information on

offenders who are illegally in possession of firearms, or involved in the sale and supply of drugs."

Advertisement

Anyone with information relating to these incidents should call police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.