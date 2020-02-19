

Police have launched a homicide inquiry into the death of Tauranga mother of two Jessielee Booth, who was found dead at a Brookfield property last week.

Booth, 30, was found dead at a Lynwood Place house in Brookfield on February 14 but police say she may have lain there for several days before she was found.

Police were called to Booth's home on Friday and were treating Booth's death as a "domestic incident" after the discovery.

Yesterday police said her death was being "investigated as a homicide".

Advertisement

"Early inquiries continue to suggest that Jessie's death is connected to the incident where two men died in Omanawa and the firearms incident that resulted in the death of Anthony Fane," a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

• Wild chase: Tauranga brothers caught up in shooting drama

• Premium - Tauranga shooting victim and new granddad, remembered for his generosity and quick wit

• Favona, Auckland, homicide: Innocent mother gunned down in a case of 'mistaken identity'

• Man shot dead, another arrested in relation to alleged Tauranga double homicide

Booth was the partner of Anthony John Fane, 33, the man gunned down by police last Thursday night after he fired a volley of shots during a pursuit.

Fane was believed to be a suspect in the double murder of two men at an Ormsby Lane property in Omanawa two days earlier.

Friends remember Booth, a 30-year-old mother of two, as a "generous and caring friend", someone who was always smiling and she "would light up any room".

She was farewelled at a service in Auckland on Tuesday attended by friends and family.

Meanwhile police are asking for witnesses to the fleeing driver incident and fatal shooting of Fane on State Highway 2 to come forward.

They want to speak with a couple walking on Bethlehem Rd near the intersection of Tamatea Arikinui Dr (known as SH2) about 7.45pm on February 13.

Advertisement

Police said the man, who had short sandy/white hair, was wearing a white button-down shirt, dark-coloured shorts, and black running shoes.

The woman who had short brown hair was wearing a blue elbow-length button-down shirt, black pants, black sandals and a black handbag worn on her right shoulder.

Both were wearing sunglasses and holding hands.

"We believe the couple may be able to share important information about the events as they unfolded," police said in a statement.

Anyone else who witnessed the incident or has information to share should also get in touch with police, they said.

Witnesses should call Tauranga Police on 105 and reference Operation Judea, or phone the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A close friend of Booth, Alisha Koberstein, previously told the Bay of Plenty Times she was "generous and caring".

"No matter when or why ... if you needed her she was always there," Koberstein said.

"From lost netball games to a late-night glass of wine discussing our work troubles or my constant apologising for my dogs digging under the fence into her yard, she was always her happy and kind self.

"Jessie was the most amazing mother, her daughter and son came first above all else and she loved them beyond measure. Life will never be the same without her, I will forever cherish her memory."

Danielle Clayton said did not know Booth's partner but had known Jessie for about two years, having worked with her at PBT.

She was someone who was "always smiling" and would light up every room she was in.

"I worked with Jess, she's just a beautiful soul, such a great smile, such an amazing lady."

Booth had been on maternity leave since about September or October but Clayton believed she planned to return to work and worked hard to support her family.

Clayton said she would always remember Booth as someone who was always smiling and happy, "even the days she wasn't feeling so good".

"I just remember her and her smile ... she was always smiling and really passionate."

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man appeared before a court in Christchurch on February 15 charged with the murders of two men, aged 43 and 32, on February 11.

Name suppression was given to him and his alleged victims.