An Auckland man has released security footage of the moment an NZ Post courier driver hurled his parcel at his front door before driving off.

Greenhithe resident Scott Gardiner was at home on Friday February 14 when he was expecting an important delivery.

But instead of hearing a knock on the door, he later looked at his security footage to find the parcel had been thrown at the door from the driver's seat.

"Ever wondered why your Courier Post parcels are broken? Check out this new 'time saving' delivery technique at our house," Gardiner said.

Gardiner's footage shows the employee driving down the driveway before leaning out of the driver seat window and throwing the parcel frisbee-style.

Auckland man has released security footage of the moment a NZ Post courier driver hurled his parcel at his front door before driving off. Photo / Supplied

The employee is then seen backing out in front of traffic before driving off.

Gardiner told the Herald he's lucky the package wasn't fragile but wanted to post the video as a warning to others.

"My wife was expecting a set of contact lenses to be delivered that morning. She said 'have they arrived?' I said 'I didn't hear anyone knock at the door'. I had been home all day so decided to look at the camera to see what time it was delivered.

"That's when I came across that footage of the driver hurling it towards our front door.

"It was pretty colourful. It has hit a chord with members of the Greenhithe community. Many of them have messaged me saying they've had broken parcels and damaged goods.

"Luckily it wasn't fragile but could have been a delicate item. Others have said they've seen couriers throwing items over the fence and one person even said their internet modem was broken upon delivery. We were lucky."

While Gardiner's package wasn't damaged, he hopes they'll take more care in the future.

"While we've never had any issues before we always have cases where they never knock at the door.

"I was more amused than pissed off at the time, but many others are angry about it. All I ask is they take more care. It's not hard to place it at the door."

An NZ Post spokesperson told the Herald they will be speaking to the driver and admit they "mishandled" the delivery.

"NZ Post wishes to sincerely apologise for this instance of a mishandled delivery.

"This doesn't meet the high service standards that we pride ourselves on.

"We will be speaking with this driver and are working to support our people to continue to meet service standards."