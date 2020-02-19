Jami-Lee Ross is one of four men charged by the Serious Fraud Office over allegations about two $100,000 donations to the National Party.

Suppression was lifted this afternoon for the 34-year-old former National Party member, who faces two charges for the alleged use of a "fraudulent device, trick, or stratagem" to split up the two donations.

In a statement to the Herald today, Ross spoke for the first time about the allegations levelled against him by the SFO.

He said the charges are "outrageous", while he has become a victim of dirty politics and been painted as a scapegoat.

Ross was kicked out of the party last year and lodged a complaint with police in October 2018 after making a string of allegations against National and its leader Simon Bridges.

Ross' complaint was referred by police to the SFO in March last year.

He claimed Bridges had asked him to collect a $100,000 donation from philanthropist and businessman Yikun Zhang, which was then split into smaller amounts to hide it.

Zhang, 48, is one of the other three men charged by the SFO.

The other two are businessman Shijia (Colin) Zheng, 34, and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng, 34. All three also lost their name suppression today.

All three will be defending the accusations made against them during "unprecedented political infighting", a statement from public relations firm Pead PR read, which was hired by Zhang and the two Zhengs.

"Our clients are fully aware of the public interest in this case and the need to respect the integrity of the New Zealand electoral system," the statement read.

"It is for this reason they have asked for name suppression to be lifted and for the process surrounding the charges to be open and transparent," said their legal counsel, John Katz QC, Paul Dacre QC and Rosemary Thomson.

"Our clients are proud New Zealanders and philanthropists. They were urged to follow a process and are now deeply disappointed at being caught up in a donation's fiasco. They have supported numerous community groups over many years through fundraising activities and donations, including donating to many political parties and campaigns.

"Our clients believe they are casualties of the turmoil created through mudslinging during the high-profile fallout following Jami-Lee Ross' revelations and allegations about the National Party and will be defending the charges against them."

The four men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court next week for their first appearance on the criminal charges, which were laid last month.

The charging documents, viewed by the Herald, allege two donations of $100,000 in 2017 and $100,050 in 2018 were made "in circumstances where the identity of the donor was not disclosed in the National Party's Annual Return of Party Donations".

"The defendants adopted a fraudulent device, trick, or stratagem whereby the 2018 donation was split into sums of money less than $15,000, and transferred into the bank accounts of eight people, before being paid to, and retained by, the National Party," the documents read.

The same allegation is made by the SFO for the 2017 donation.

Hengjia Zheng, listed as a site manager in court papers, is charged alongside his three co-defendants over the 2018 donation, while also being accused of supplying false information to the SFO.

Bridges, meanwhile, has always denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement from the National Party released shortly after charges were laid, the party said neither Bridges, or anyone in the party had been charged.

"I have always maintained. As I have always said the allegations against both myself and the party were baseless and false," Bridges said.

"This was always just a vendetta by a disgruntled former MP."