A Waiheke resident had her home falsely listed for accommodation online, leaving her feeling "sick and vulnerable," about the situation.

Tessa King had no knowledge that her home was being advised as a place to stay on the island until a man turned up to her property saying he was there for his reservation.

"I came home to a rental car in the driveway and a really confused guy with a phone," Tessa King told MediaWorks. The man told her that he had made the reservation through Booking.com and showed the listing on his phone.

"Sure it was our house," King told MediaWorks. "I probably looked just as confused to see them."

The Auckland women directed the man to another place he could stay but revealed that after she got inside she was unsettled about what had happened, leaving her feeling "a little bit sick about it and a little bit vulnerable," she told MediaWorks.

After a lengthy process to get in contact with Booking.com King's fake listing was finally taken off the website last night

The homeowner told MediaWorks that she called Booking.com's New Zealand contact number but couldn't speak to anyone without having a reservation number. King also tried email and online chat but failed to get any sort of response.

She eventually reached out to Facebook and connected with a mutual friend that works in the travel industry and was able to get through to someone after being on hold for an hour.

The holiday rental site told MediaWorks today that they took the fake listing "very seriously" but has not got in contact with King personally.

"It's at the back of my mind that at any time I could have someone turn up expecting that they've got a week's holiday booked," she told MediaWorks.

"All we did was buy a house that was listed online last year and somebody's obviously taken the address and the photos from that real estate listing to create this listing."