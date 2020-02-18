

One of the rarest fighter jets still flying anywhere in the world today is set to grace the skies of Napier during the Art Deco Festival.

It is a 1956 de Havilland Venom and will be flown in on Friday by owner Peter Luff for what Napier Aero Club committee member David Nash said was a great return visit after Luff brought it through for last year's festival.

"It is an exciting addition to the great line-up we have," Nash said.

Luff had called him a few days ago asking if there was somewhere he could stay, as he wanted to bring the Venom over for the weekend.

There was no question the club would come up with some accommodation for the veteran aviation enthusiast and pilot.

"He loves what we do over here and wants to be part of it."

The DH Venom is believed to be one of only five still flying anywhere in the world and the only one flying in the Southern Hemisphere.

Luff came across it "by accident" in Switzerland in 2011 and had to have it.

He had it shipped out to Ardmore in early 2012 where it underwent an extensive strip-down and full restoration.

Today it is in mint condition and has been a regular flyer at a string of air display events across the country since.

With its dual tails and central fuselage jet engine it is similar to the earlier, and slightly smaller, de Havilland Vampire which the RNZAF once flew.

It is also considerably more powerful with a top speed of 535 knots (990km/h).

It wears a camouflage coat from the Malayan emergency era of the 1950s.

Nash said the ground crew would carry out an extensive watering programme for the Venom's parking spot on the Napier Aero Club's site at Hawke's Bay Airport, as the dry grass conditions were a concern, given the firing up of the jet could often result in flame emerging.

"We will dampen things down."

There was no firm time schedule in place for its flights at this stage, except that it was likely to arrive around 4pm on Friday and make at least one display flight on Saturday and another on Sunday.

While not in the air the Venom, and other aircraft arriving for the festival, will be on display at the aero club, with entry off Watchman Rd, on Saturday and Sunday, with a $10 per car entry fee.