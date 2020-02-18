There must be something in the water down south, with five major Lotto wins within the first seven weeks of the year taking place in the South Island.

And, after eluding players on Saturday night, Powerball's $28 million prize has jetted up to an impressive $30m for tonight's draw.

If won, the $30m would be the third-equal highest Lotto Powerball win ever. The highest was $44m in 2016 and bought from Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

The next highest was $33m, bought from One Step Ahead in Auckland in 2013, followed by $30m from Richmond Superette in Taupo in 2017.

The most recent Powerball prize, a cool $17.1m, was in late December after a customer bought a ticket from The Market Store in Twizel.

But the winner took three weeks to claim their prize, later admitting they were not in any rush to bag their millions.

"I wasn't in a rush to claim the prize – and I needed some time to process things," he said.

Powerball was $28m on Saturday night but eluded players. $30m is up for grabs tonight. Photo / Supplied

"It's all been very surreal. This is going to change our lives – what an amazing way to start the year."

Following the Twizel win, other Lotto players in the South Island also had great success.

First Division tickets have been sold in Alexandra, Tuatapere, Wanaka and most recently Temuka.

Last month, a player from Christchurch also walked away with $600,000 following a Strike First Division win.

The largest-ever win by a South Island Lotto player was in August 2018 when a Central Otago man won $22.3m.

Meanwhile, the largest ever Powerball win was claimed in November 2016 when an incredible $44m was won by a Hibiscus Coast couple.

