The Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand has questioned why the Government's travel ban for foreign nationals coming from mainland China is in place.

Wu Xi is giving a press conference this morning to give an update on China's response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Wu asked why the current travel ban was in place at all.

The World Health Organisation has "clearly recommended" that there was no need to restrict travel or trade, she said.

"As member states, we should respect and follow the recommendations made by international organisations like the WHO.

"In my view, the recommendations by the WHO is there and is clear cut, and has been reiterated time and again."

She said NZ-China bilateral cooperation was already impacted, as seen by Chinese students unable to come to New Zealand, as well as trade between the two nations being affected.

"I hope this impact will be short-term instead of medium-term or long-term."

She said the epidemic was "generally under control", because the number of new cases had been declining for 13 consecutive days.

She said the New Zealand Government had not imposed travel restrictions during the Sars epidemic.

She clarified that the travel ban was not against the wishes of China, but against the WHO recommendations.

Asked why China's health authorities had changed the definition of confirmed cases to exclude those who had tested positive but displayed no symptoms, she said it was a new virus and all changes were based on advice from clinical doctors.

She said China had taken vigorous measures to prevent and control the epidemic.

She outlined the measures that President Xi Jinping had ordered from the first day that coronavirus was discovered, adding that China's action on coronavirus was a "miracle" and would not have been possible without his leadership.

"We have a highly efficient system that is socialism with Chinese characteristics."

Media were shown news clips of the president visiting different coronavirus-affected areas in China. They were also shown video footage of Chinese officials on the streets with megaphones saying: "Stay at home! Put on mask! No Party!"

Another factor in China's favour was its "unified people", she said.

"We are fully confident that we will soon overcome the current difficulties and be able to embrace each other once again."

Wu said two hospitals with 2600 beds were built in 10 days to treat more patients. The number of confirmed cases had been dropping for 13 straight days outside Wuhan, and more than 10,000 patients had been "cured and "discharged from hospital".

"Our scientists are working round the clock to research the new virus and trying their best to find a vaccine."

She said 1.5 billion people had stayed at home during a public holiday period, refraining from dining out or going to the movies to help prevent coronavirus from spreading.

"This is a war without smoke but certainly not without casualties."

She thanked the New Zealand Government for donating protective suits for doctors, and for the friendship between China and New Zealand in general.

Wu said the embassy was in touch with Chinese students in New Zealand and in China. Some students, still in China, felt discriminated against because of xenophobia and they wanted to come to New Zealand to resume their study as soon as possible.

"We need to look at why we have seen some discrimination and xenophobia. I believe part of the reason is maybe lack of accurate information. That's why I want to have a press briefing to release the most up to date information."

Diamond Princess evacuation

The press conference follows the news this morning, from the Japanese health ministry, that another 99 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess has been docked outside Yokohama under quarantine since February 4 after people on board were found to have been infected with Covid-19.

The total number of virus carriers has now hit 454, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK news - nearly 13 per cent of the 3600 people who were on board.

People on board are still being tested, with those whose tests are negative allowed to disembark from Wednesday.

Among the passengers are 11 New Zealanders who are expected to be evacuated by Australia shortly.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning they will be quarantined in Whangaparaoa once they return.

Wu said this morning she supported the extra quarantine period for the New Zealanders on the cruise ship in Japan for when they return to these shores.

"I think 14 days of self-isolation is reasonable, as suggested by the medical experts."

She clarified that in China, even when a patient is cured and released from hospital, they still go through a quarantine period of 14 days.

Two New Zealanders who were on the cruise ship have been diagnosed with the disease and are in hospital in Japan.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Japanese authorities were testing people as they left the boat but quarantine was still needed.

"The issue we are thoughtful about there is if someone is in the early stages of the disease and not symptomatic at all, they may be brewing the infection but not have a positive test," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Qantas charter flight would fly the passengers from Japan to Australia on Wednesday.

"We'll also be providing spaces on our flight to New Zealanders, I've been in contact with Prime Minister [Jacinda] Ardern and they welcome that arrangement as well."

The Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye said that China had the coronavirus epidemic under control and has criticised Morrison's travel ban on foreign nationals leaving China.

New Zealand's travel ban on foreign nationals leaving China is in place until February 24.

Yesterday Ardern announced $11 million to help the tourism sector offset the losses from the coronavirus fallout.

The Government is putting together an $11 million package to offset the fallout from coronavirus and attract tourists from countries other than China.

Ten millions dollars will go to Tourism NZ to market New Zealand as a travel destination to people in countries other than China - mainly Australia, the UK, the US and other parts of Asia.

A further $1 million would be for domestic marketing to bring tourists to the areas most affected by fewer Chinese tourists, mainly in Auckland, Rotorua, Queenstown and Christchurch.

She said the Government was still looking at a package for the forestry sector.

Cabinet had also been updated with the latest Treasury advice, which was now forecasting 2020 GDP growth at between 2 and 2.5 per cent, down from the previous estimate of between 2.2 and 2.8 per cent.

"Everyone believes there will be an impact. The question is how large and for how long," Ardern said.