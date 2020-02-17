Police have identified the man who died after being shot by police in Tauranga last Thursday.

He was Anthony John Fane, 33, of Tauranga.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Fane had fired at officers up to 20 times before they returned fire, police said.

The shootout left a police patrol car riddled with bullets and the officers who fatally shot the man were distraught, district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said the next day.

No members of the public were injured during the exchange.