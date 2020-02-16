A 16-year-old boy is in Christchurch Hospital's intensive care unit after a summer swim with his mates ended in a life-changing spinal injury.

A givealittle page set up for Enzo Halliburton describes how he was playing with mates on a sand island in the middle of an estuary in Christchurch's Moncks Bay on a Friday in late January—when he dived into the water and did not resurface.

His friends didn't know at the time but he had seriously injured his spine was unable to use his legs, the page stated.

His friends pulled his unconscious body from the water, began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and called for an ambulance.

Advertisement

The teenager suffered a C5-C7 spinal injury and is now tetraplegic. His plight has been detailed on the Givealittle page, which has seen an outpouring of generosity with more than 100 donors raising a little over $13,737 for him in two days.

The funds raised will go towards helping the 16-year-old "live the best life he can in such life-changing circumstances", covering education, equipment and other personal support costs.

On the page, Enzo is described as a "fine young man with a generous heart and an adventurous spirit" - something that's evident from the pictures of him skiing and mountain biking.

There are plans to transfer him to Burwood Spinal Unit at some stage.

"It takes a community to save and raise a fine young man. . .," it says on the page.

"He will repay your support by continuing to become a fine young man and to live life to the maximum."

In the latest update to the page, Enzo remains in ICU making "slow but steady progress in the right direction."