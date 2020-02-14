A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man has been charged with the murders of two men at a Tauranga property on Tuesday.

The man was arrested yesterday in Christchurch and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved Police's Special Tactics Group, Armed Offenders Squad, Armed Response Team and Investigations staff.

Prior to the arrest police liaised with staff at a school near where the arrest was being made to ensure the staff were aware of the police activity and that the children were safe.

While inquiries were ongoing it was believed that the man arrested and the man shot by police in Tauranga on Thursday night were known to each other.

Meanwhile, State Highway 2 (southbound) between Waihi Rd off-ramp and Takitimu Drive on-ramp has reopened following the fatal police shooting on Thursday night.

However, the southbound SH2 link road to the City Centre/ Mount Maunganui remains closed and vehicles must exit at 15th Avenue.

The scene examination is continuing.

Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and a post mortem is expected to be carried out today.