A video of a cyclist and a courier driver colliding in an Auckland bus lane has caused a furious debate on social media.

A video posted by Dean Adam shows him riding along Great South Rd in Greenlane on his e-bike, at 8.05am on Wednesday, before a Speedy Courier driver pulls in front of him.

The cyclist then ploughs into the vehicle and flies on to its bonnet.

A video of a cyclist and a courier driver colliding in an Auckland bus lane has caused a furious debate on social media. Photo / Twitter

"I keep watching this thinking I should have stopped, I should have seen him, what did I do wrong. Actually, #NotMyFault," he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

"Yes, I had a moment inattention. I think I was checking the rearview mirror, but that car shouldn't have been there! Give way to oncoming traffic!!"

Most Twitter users who responded to the post supported the cyclist and agreed he wasn't in the wrong.

"Not your fault. You ok?" one user asked.

"Far out. Glad you're ok. Similar to a bad crash I had riding along Greenlane Rd in the 'bike lane', driver turning right across a gap in the traffic failed to check the bike lane," another added.

"Good grief Dean I'm glad you ok," another wrote.

But not everyone was in agreement, and believed the cyclist was at fault.

"Hey man, this sucks - but aren't you in a bus lane? Is that all good?" one person replied.

"Looks like you are biking in bus lane? Car should also not have turned without vision and same time a car left gap for them," another wrote.

Advertisement

According to NZ Transport Agency, cyclists are allowed to use bus lanes in suburbs unless a sign states otherwise.

Adam told the Herald when the event unfolded, the driver clearly didn't see him, then stopped and honked. But it was too late.

The cyclist then ploughs into the vehicle and flies on to its bonnet. Photo / Twitter

He claims the courier driver, who was wearing a Speedy Courier uniform and driving a private vehicle, was very angry and continually blamed him for the incident.

He added that the driver didn't even check to see if he was okay, but Speedy Courier has denied these claim.

"Initially, I got up, we yelled at each other for a bit ... I picked my bike up but it wouldn't move," Adam told the Herald.

"He was still in the car trying to edge forward, so I actually thought he was going to run my bike over.

"He was like 'hurry up, get out of my way ... cars are coming, buses are coming' and I was like you weren't worried about that 5 minutes ago."

Adam said he managed the move the bike to the side but the driver kept edging forward and yelled at him for damaging his car.

The cyclist claimed the bonnet on the car was okay, but that there was damage to the side. His bike was also quite damaged and getting repairs.

First serious accident on the ebike. Mostly ok, no abrasions, all soft tissue bruises. Been thinking for a while of commenting on the 'politeness' of car owners to other cars crossing through traffic and the risks it creates for cyclists. Today I got the proof. #AklBikelife pic.twitter.com/X69WCJfSQQ — Dean (@DeanbAdam) February 12, 2020

Police arrived at the scene after the cyclist called as the driver wouldn't stop arguing with him.

Adam said, the police officer told the driver he was at fault, but claims the driver wouldn't take responsibility and continually ranted at the officer.

The cyclist added he was very lucky to have not sustained any serious injuries and only came off with leg bruises and back and neck strain.

A police spokesperson told the Herald: "Police were called to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on. The cyclist received minor injuries. Police are making inquiries."

A spokesperson for Speedy Couriers told the Herald the company is still investigating the incident but information obtained by the Operations Director so far suggests the events were quite disparate compared to what the cyclist has claimed.

"All complaints by the public are investigated and followed up. Over our 25 odd year history we have at times dismissed drivers or a warning process has been undertaken where corroborated evidence shows conduct unacceptable for a courier driver," they said.