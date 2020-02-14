Police have given a dramatic blow-by-blow account of the events which lead to a fatal shooting in Tauranga last night.

The man shot dead by police was linked to a double-homicide at McLaren falls earlier this week.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

How the shooting went down

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor has detailed the dramatic exchange of gunfire which lead to the man being fatally shot last night.

About 7.40pm, police were at the intersection of Bellevue and Otumoetai Rds when they spotted a vehicle wanted in relation to the double homicide in McLaren Falls.

They followed the car onto Millers Rd, where they turned on their lights and sirens.

The car didn't stop and kept driving onto Carmichael Rd, where the driver leaned out of the window and fired a volley of shots at the two police cars.

As he drove away, the man continued to shoot at police, McGregor said.

"At one stage he stopped his vehicle, got out, took deliberate aim at police and fired another volley of shots."

The man then got back in his back and drove back towards State Highway 2 and continued to fire back at the police cars.

About 7.46pm, the man got to the intersection of SH2 and 15th Avenue, where he again fired more shots.

At this point, police returned fire and wounded the man.

His car slowed to a stop.

Police called for medical assistance but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Thankfully no members of the public or police officers were injured in the incident."

A section of SH2 remains closed while police investigate the incident. They thanked the community for its support while the work was underway.

"This was an incredibly dynamic situation for the officers involved, who are being supported and will be stood down from duty for a period of time as is standard in these situations," said McGregor.

"I know this will have been very frightening for those who may have seen or heard the incident.

"Our ultimate responsibility as police officers is to keep the community safe – and that includes ourselves and our fellow officers.

"A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants, however if people present firearms to us or other members of the public, we will respond accordingly, with the appropriate degree of force necessary to ensure staff and public safety.

"We will be continuing our reassurance patrols around the Western Bay so that our communities are safe and feel safe."

McGregor said the IPCA had been notified and the police's Critical Incident Investigation is also underway.

The death will also be referred to the Coroner.

If anyone has any concerns or any information which can assist Police, they are asked to call 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.