People travelling to Auckland Airport this morning should expect delays, with a crash blocking two lanes on George Bolt Memorial Drive.

The crash is blocking the right and left southbound lanes on State Highway 20a, New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Motorists are advised to pass with care and to expect delays.

UPDATE 6:50AM

The right lane has been cleared, left lane is still blocked. Pass the area with care and expect delays. ^AAhttps://t.co/Caoz99aQqC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 13, 2020

A video tweeted by NZTA shows long queues are forming around the crash scene.

