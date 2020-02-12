Traffic was backed up for about 7km after an incident near Spaghetti Junction.

The incident happened about 12pm at the Southern Motorway link to the Northwestern Motorway, westbound.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and consider using an alternative route.

UPDATE 1:25PM

The SH1 link to SH16 westbound has RE-OPENED following a earlier incident. Traffic remains heavy northbound between Penrose and the SH1 Link to SH16 westbound. Consider delaying your journey if possible, or be prepared for delays. ^MF https://t.co/uavA2uoiru — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 12, 2020

Traffic was backed up to Ellerslie - about a 7km distance away.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said at 1.25pm the road had reopened but traffic remained heavy between Penrose and the State Highway 1 link.

"Consider delaying your journey if possible, or be prepared for delays."

Police and emergency services were on the scene.