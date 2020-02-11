

A "sombre" and "fractured" Flaxmere community is banding together to pray for the survival of a four-year-old brutally injured in suspicious circumstances.

He was taken to the Starship Hospital in a critical condition and remained stable on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said the incident occurred on January 29 at a house on Flaxmere's Ramsey Cr.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster is urging anyone with more information about the injuries sustained by the four year-old boy to come forward. Photo / File

The boy's father, stepmother and extended family were present, Foster said.

"We can't determine who was at the address when the injuries were inflicted, but they [his stepmother and father] had been home throughout the day."

Foster said the injuries sustained by the boy were some of the most severe injuries he has seen on a child in 30 years of policing.

If the boy survived he was likely to be severely disabled and brain damaged, he said.

He said they were the up there with the "worst of the worst" and compared them to the injuries sustained by Hawke's Bay boy James Whakaruru, who died in a brutal bashing in 1999.

Henare O'Keefe wants those responsible to step up. Photo / File

Foster told Morning Report the child's family needed to front up and tell the police what happened.

"We're speaking with the family, there's a lot there that we know we're not being told because this child had some very obvious injuries and we simply don't know how that happened.

"We've spoken with them [the boy's parents], it's the information that's crucial to us that we don't believe we're getting."

He said police worked with Oranga Tamariki to remove the other children from the home and they were now in the care of other whānau.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe said the mood of the community following the incident was "sombre, angry and fractured".

"Our hearts are broken and it is time for justice," O'Keefe said.

"But first and foremost, the family need to speak up, step up to the plate.

"In the meantime be compassionate, tolerant, love your children."

He said there was no quick solution to prevent such incidents from happening again, but any possible solution involved the whole community.

"You cannot legislate the answer - good parenting is a good first step," O'Keefe said.

"It is our responsibility, not just the police or agencies, ours. Yours and mine."

Lynsey Abbott, founder of One Voice Community Services in Flaxmere, who help victims of domestic violence and substance abuse, said she lived three streets away from Ramsey Cr.

She said she could not fathom how someone could do what was done to the four year-old.

Abbott organised a karakia to be held at Flaxmere Park, play area at 7pm on Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken on all levels. Hearing about this four year-old boy who has been beaten pretty much to the brink of his life, I am devastated," she said.

"I can't even imagine what the baby must have been thinking when it was happening.

"To those who have done this, the person or people who have done this, you hand yourself in."

One Voice Community Services is self-funded and is run by husband and wife team Lynsey and Haira Abbott, who do everything on a voluntary basis.